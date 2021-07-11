Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 12.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $676,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

