Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,870,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $676,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.