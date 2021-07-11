Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.