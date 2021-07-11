Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $180.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

