MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $299,298.09 and approximately $103,509.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

