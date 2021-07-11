Mina (MINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $217.24 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 172,781,437 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

