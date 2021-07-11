Mirrored Alibaba Market Cap Reaches $28.76 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $210.31 or 0.00608819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $732.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 136,771 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

