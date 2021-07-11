Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Tops $33.70 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.79 or 0.00420102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,764 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

