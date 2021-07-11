Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $20.19 or 0.00058623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $19,603.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00116813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,480.02 or 1.00113220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00958198 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

