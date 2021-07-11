Mist Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $3,856.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00898067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

