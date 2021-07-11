Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $44.66 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00230834 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

