MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

