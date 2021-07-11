MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,782 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $165.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.