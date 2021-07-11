MktCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,539.86 and $23.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00116059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.00 or 0.99934690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00952549 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

