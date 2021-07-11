MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,496 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after purchasing an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after purchasing an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $72.53 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

