MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,442 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

