MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

