MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.95 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

