MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $317.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.50 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

