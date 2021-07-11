MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.