MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $154.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.