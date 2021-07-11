MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,136.1% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

NYSE CNI opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

