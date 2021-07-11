MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

