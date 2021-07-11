MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 873.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $165.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $178.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05.

