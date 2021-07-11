MobileGo (MGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.29 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

