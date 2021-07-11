Modefi Price Tops $1.05 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $14.06 million and $347,320.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00904088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.