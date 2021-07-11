Modern Investment Coin Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $282,281.22 and approximately $141,116.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001339 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,006,214 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

