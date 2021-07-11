Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

