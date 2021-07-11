MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $593,327.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $88.09 million and approximately $593,327.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,978.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.30 or 0.06313623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.09 or 0.01459987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00395871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00145923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00625036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00409377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00326750 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

