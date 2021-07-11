MonetaryUnit Hits One Day Volume of $1,543.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00121104 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,037,213 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

