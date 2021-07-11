MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $682.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00126341 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,995,815 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

