Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,449.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.75 million and $1,449.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.