MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 6.3% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $2,603.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00395110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,877 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

