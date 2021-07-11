MoonTrust (MNTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $18,718.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

