More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $98,452.60 and $4.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.