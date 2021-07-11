Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.64. 882,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $273.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.