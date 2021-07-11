Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 24,361,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.