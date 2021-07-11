Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.70. 537,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,631. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

