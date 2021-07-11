Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.22.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.11. 2,078,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,551. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.44. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

