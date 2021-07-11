Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,695,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,233,000 after buying an additional 1,300,251 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,361,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

