Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 6.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.68 on Friday, hitting $691.36. 583,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,674. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.98. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

