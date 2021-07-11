Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 4.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. 336,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -91.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

