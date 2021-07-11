Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 3.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.64. 882,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $273.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

