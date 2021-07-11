Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Invests $4.28 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. DraftKings accounts for about 2.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 10,061,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,002,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

