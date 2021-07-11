Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 5.0% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.42. 1,252,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,005. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $327.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $903,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,370.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,449,735 shares of company stock valued at $406,479,162. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

