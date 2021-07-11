Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.80. 629,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,175. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

