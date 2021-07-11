Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. 3,750,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,617. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

