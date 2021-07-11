Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Moderna makes up 1.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,796.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

