Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. PubMatic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. 1,862,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 76.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

