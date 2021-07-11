Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.2% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,876. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

